Moira Lindner
Riverside Christian School
12th grade
Unleashed experience: 2nd year.
Summer binge: "Bones" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
About me: As a creative person who loves information and the unbiased spread of it, the Unleashed news team is the place for me. I love creative writing and am very excited to be a part of this amazing community to talented writers. I am dedicated to giving a strong showing in my final year with the group. I have a firm belief in the power of self-improvement and I always try to live by that.
I think that this year has been excellent proof of that. I unfortunately was diagnosed with cancer but I did not let that take me down. Since then, I have become a more patient (no pun intended), methodical, and introspective person. I wish to use my experience to see the world in a new light, with every day being a blessing and a mercy that I appreciate. It is my hope that I can communicate that attitude through my writing and give every one of my readers a new experience and understanding about the world around them.