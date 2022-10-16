A great part of starting school each fall is getting to know the new kids in class.
Last week, we introduced readers to the dozen returnees in this year’s Unleashed student journalism program. Today you get to meet the nine newcomers in the group. They are all part of the talented team who will be bringing you their teen voice on articles, photography and illustrations that you’ll see on this page each Sunday through the coming summer.
Unleashed is supported through a partnership involving the Yakima Herald-Republic, Educational Service District 105 and area schools. The 21 students who are part of this year’s competitively selected team represents 11 local high schools: Davis, East Valley, Eisenhower, Highland, La Salle, Naches Valley, Riverside Christian, Selah, Sunnyside, Toppenish and West Valley.
And now, meet the rookies in our 2022-23 Unleashed class:
Jazlin Betancourt
West Valley High School, ninth grade
Favorite homemade meal: Tacos and frijoles.
About me: Ever since I was young my family has taught me to be compassionate and to stand up for others. I grew to love reading and, when quarantine started, I became especially interested in writing. What I’m hoping to do as I work with Unleashed is to advocate for the equity and inclusion of the underrepresented and produce articles that help bridge the opportunity gap we have in the United States — specifically when it comes to minorities. I aspire to help serve my community and leave my mark on this world better than how it was when I got here.
Rebekkah Campos
Sunnyside High School, 11th grade
Favorite homemade meal: Broccoli chicken casserole.
About me: I am 16 years old, and I am a student at both Yakima Valley College and Sunnyside High School. I spend most of my time writing, whether that be poetry, newspaper articles or just spilled thoughts. Baking is one of my favorite hobbies. I have been obsessed with making chocolate chip banana bread muffins, along with painting. When I’m not indulging in creative outlets, I spend my time playing volleyball or reading.
Vianey Guerrero
Davis High School, 12th grade
Favorite homemade meal: My mom’s white enchiladas and white rice.
About me: I am a very welcoming and warm person. I always push myself to do better than I did before. Just taking those little steps slowly gets me to where I want to be and become a big success in the end. I love surrounding myself with people who will take risks and not be afraid to try something new. My ultimate dream is to become a professional sports photographer!
Maisy Kollman
Eisenhower High School, ninth grade
Favorite homemade meal: Spaghetti with red sauce and meatballs.
About me: I enjoy reading and writing. I am obsessed with Disney and Taylor Swift (along with a few dozen other things). On the off chance that I am not running cross country or working on homework, I can usually be found sewing, reading or watching Disney+.
Rebecca Lommers
Riverside Christian School, 12th grade
Favorite homemade meal: Mashed potatoes and layered salad.
About me: I usually spend my free time writing or reading. Being an author has been a dream of mine since I was young. I also love music, and I collect records, cassettes and CDs. Though I listen to all genres, rock and classical are my favorites. When I am older, I will probably go into English education or the publishing industry or, if I’m lucky enough, I’ll be an author myself!
Sebastian Lopez
Toppenish High School, 11th grade
Favorite homemade meal: Fettuccine Alfredo pasta. My mom makes it and I’ve always enjoyed it.
About me: I enjoy drawing. It’s always taken me into fun, creative places where I can challenge myself with trying new things and get better at whatever the project may be. Another thing I like to do is videography. I love capturing things on camera that I see in my head and edit it together. I also love movies, because I love good stories, especially thriller/horror/mystery movies. More about me is that I like listening to music a lot. I play piano and lately I’ve been listening to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, Deftones, and Radiohead — that kind of genre. Overall, I like to keep my mind busy and creative.
Annika Richardson
La Salle High School, 12th grade
Favorite homemade meal: Spaghetti with meat sauce is one of my favorite meals and dark chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting is my favorite dessert.
About me: I am excited to try something new in my last year of high school by joining Unleashed. In school, my favorite classes are usually math and science, but I enjoy opportunities to do something creative. Sometimes I like to draw or do craft projects. After school and during the summer, I play tennis. My free time is usually spent reading. I love fantasy books and, thanks to my phone, it is easy to have a book with me wherever I go.
Eleanor Suhm
Eisenhower High School, ninth grade
Favorite homemade meal: Pasta with peas and bacon.
About me: Hi, I’m Ellie! Some of my favorite pastimes are reading, journaling, crocheting and playing sports. I play soccer, slowpitch and fastpitch, and I love all three equally. My favorite color is green, and my favorite song is “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe.
Carson Van Eaton
East Valley High School, 10th grade
Favorite homemade meal: Fettuccini Alfredo.
About me: I love playing all sorts of video games and using computers. I also really like being creative, exploring the wilderness, and making and eating all sorts of foods. I like to make others happy, and I always stay true to myself.
