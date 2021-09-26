210926-yh-ul-unleashedteambios.jpg

STANDING: Macie Ladd (Selah), Nataly Kosevich (West Valley), Natalie Keller (Selah), Stella Padilla (West Valley), Lucas Cone (West Valley), Ruby Hoeger (West Valley), Maham Khan (West Valley), Whit Peters (Selah), Lexi Barbee (West Valley), Abi Longbottom (Naches Valley), Olivia Gonzalez (Davis), Mary Mickelson (Eisenhower), Indy Hilmes (Selah), Anabelle Kollman (Eisenhower), Gracie Miller (Eisenhower). FRONT: Joshua Montelongo (Sunnyside), Andrew Cabbage (West Valley), Magnus Fulton (West Valley), Jillian Strother (Riverside Christian), Kate Bethel (Riverside Christian), Olivia Rankin (Eisenhower). NOT PICTURED: Maria Jacobson (Highland).

 David Goehner / Unleashed

Class is now in session for the 2021-22 journalists of the Yakima Herald-Republic's Unleashed team!

This year's teen team of 22 students — which includes nine returnees — will be creating the articles, photos and illustrations that will appear in this section on the fourth Sunday of each month. Readers can also find additional material online, including on Unleashed's new Instagram and Facebook sites that will debut this fall.

Unleashed is brought to readers through the support of a longstanding partnership involving the Yakima Herald-Republic, Educational Service District 105, and participating area high schools.

