Class is now in session for the 2021-22 journalists of the Yakima Herald-Republic's Unleashed team!
This year's teen team of 22 students — which includes nine returnees — will be creating the articles, photos and illustrations that will appear in this section on the fourth Sunday of each month. Readers can also find additional material online, including on Unleashed's new Instagram and Facebook sites that will debut this fall.
Unleashed is brought to readers through the support of a longstanding partnership involving the Yakima Herald-Republic, Educational Service District 105, and participating area high schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.