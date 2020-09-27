Maria E. Jacobson
Highland High School
10th grade
Unleashed experience: 1st year.
Summer binge: I’ve been playing games ("Animal Crossing," "Super Smash Bros.," "Mario Kart"), listening to classic rock (Queen, REO Speedwagon, Elton John, etc.), watching anime ("Aggretsuko," "Hunter X Hunter," "One Piece"), drawing on Procreate, and visiting family in Montana.
About me: I am 15 years old and live in Cowiche. This year, I’m the ASB vice president of the sophomore class at Highland High School. I’ve grown up with a passion for art, drawing, and storytelling. My family lives on a farm with a llama, ducks, chickens, and lots of sheep. We have a cat named Henry who is like my baby. I help take care of my brother John, who has Down syndrome. I like watching movies, listening to different kinds of music, and playing new games like “Legend of Zelda” or “Stardew Valley.” I hope to create some good stories and art pieces for Unleashed.