Indiana “Indy” Hilmes
Selah High School
9th grade
Unleashed experience: 1st year.
Summer binge: "Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" and "DC’s Legends of Tomorrow." Both are streaming on Netflix!
About me: I’ve always loved English and language arts, but it wasn’t until around fourth grade that I really started to enjoy writing. It gave me an outlet for all of my crazy, out-of-this-world ideas. And, to be honest, it still does. Although I’m mostly a creative writer, there’s something special about sharing real stories with the world.
Along with writing, I love books, dance, music, and my Goldendoodle, Tillie. I look forward to sharing stories with all of the Yakima Valley through this experience.