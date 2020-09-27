200927-yh-ul-biograciemiller.jpg

Eisenhower High School’s Gracie Miller.

 Gracie Miller of Eisenhower High School / Unleashed

Gracie Miller

Eisenhower High School

11th grade

Unleashed experience: 2nd year.

Summer binge: This summer I binge-watched a lot of movies, ranging from “Lady Bird” (2018) to “Scream” (1996).

About me:  Gosh, you mean to tell me I have to write a bio every year? It was hard enough figuring out a way to introduce myself in just a few paragraphs the first time I did it.

Some other things about me: When I’m not writing I like to occupy my time with drawing and riding my longboard. During the school year I play fast-pitch softball. I’m very excited to start my second year on this team and I can’t wait to see where we go from here!