Frankie Olivas Jr.
Davis High School
12th grade
Unleashed experience: 1st year.
Summer binge: There’s no school, so I love stay up late and hang out with friends and family.
About me: I love to play baseball. It’s been a passion of mine since I was a little boy, and I've been playing since I was 9. Other than baseball, I love watching sports, mainly football and basketball. The Seahawks are my team, ride or die. I love hanging out with the family on a Sunday to watch the Seahawks go out and play football. It’s always a blast! In basketball, it has to be the Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers doesn’t have as much success as the Seahawks but I will still love that team the same way. As you can tell, I am a big sports fan. And LeBron James is the GOAT.