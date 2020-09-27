Ella Crowder
Davis High School
12th grade
Unleashed experience: 1st year
Summer binge: In quarantine, encouraged to stay home and be lazy, I lived vicariously through two Amazon Video gems. In "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," her incredible 1950s wardrobe almost made me wish I was born 60 years earlier. However, the existence of Phoebe Waller Bridge’s award-winning show "Fleabag" makes me grateful to live in a world with less discrimination. Both "Mrs. Maisel" and "Fleabag" regularly made me laugh aloud.
Sidenote: Watching these shows, I discovered the unlikely combination of hot rooibos tea and frozen grapes. Unremarkable by themselves, they join forces to become an ultimate TV snack.
About me: OK, I need to describe myself, too. I spent my high school career playing piano in school groups and competitions, lifeguarding, swimming, and becoming caffeine dependent. In the thick of college admissions, I’ve spent lots of time researching potential colleges, majors, and careers. My interests and hobbies are widespread, and as a result I am plagued by indecision. My recent achievements include making a tomato soup from scratch, climbing Mount Adams, and surviving a year of Running Start, IB Spanish and COVID.