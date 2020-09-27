Belen Rodriguez
Eisenhower High School
11th grade
Unleashed experience: 2nd year.
Summer binge: Drawing cartoons and watching movies older than I am.
About me: Hello, Belen here. A little about myself: I love cartoons and when I’m not drawing them I’m watching them whilst eating oatmeal. I am a certified band geek, I play the baritone saxophone, the bass clarinet, and I’m best friends with my band director.
Throughout the summer I have been patiently waiting for the thrift stores to open back up again, as well as missing my friends. I am a member of the LGBTQ+ community and an active supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. I am excited to see what this year in Unleashed brings and cannot wait to start writing again.