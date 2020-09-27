Ava Hoeger
West Valley High School
12th grade
Unleashed experience: 1st year
Summer binge: Swimming with friends.
About me: I am very passionate about everything I do. I am involved with many extracurricular activities, including ASB, the Teen Empowerment Network club that partners with the YWCA, National Honors Society, and Knowledge Bowl. I love to volunteer; some of the programs I am active with are YouthWorks, the West Valley Community Library, the Youth Empowerment Program with Planned Parenthood, and the West Valley Dollars for Scholars Board. I have worked as a tutor and am working as a barista. I love to read and write, as well as bullet journaling and hanging out with my friends.