Anabelle Kollman
Eisenhower High School
10th grade
Unleashed experience: 2nd year
My summer binge: This summer, a much-loved binge was going on a hike and coming back to a car full of snacks, which I consumed on a vintage quilt. Hike essentials: Sheep Lake, Summerland, The Enchantments. Snacking essentials: salami, cheese and crackers, molasses cookies, and ice cold beverage.
About me: As a PNW girl, born and raised, I’m happiest when I’m outside, with family or reading a good book. I have lots of different interests, and I am all for trying new ones. On summer weekends, you can find me hiking, backpacking, or at the lake. I love water! Boating, swimming and waterskiing are some of my favorites, and this summer I wake surfed for the first time. Alpine lakes are my ideal, and I love people's shocked faces when I jump into the freezing cold water.
On winter weekends, my family and I are usually at White Pass, skiing. Pro tip: If you’re ever at High Camp, order pulled pork nachos; you won’t regret it. I also enjoy photography, and road trips. I don’t think I’ll ever tire of fields of flowers or a blue sky, preferably with some fluffy white clouds. Seriously, clouds are underappreciated.
In school, I love classes that challenge me and make me think. Writing is another interest of mine, rather obviously, and I am so grateful that I have the opportunity to continue learning and writing in the Unleashed program.