morgan-greene-2019-1.jpg
Buy Now

Davis High’s Morgan Greene Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

Morgan Greene

School: Davis High School

Grade: 10

Unleashed experience: 1st year

Activities and hobbies: Reading, drawing, playing volleyball, and outdoor activities

Favorite food: My favorite food is buffalo chicken pasta as made by my sister. It reminds me of her and the time that we spent together while making and eating it. This is something that hails back to holidays and family.

I enjoy visual media of any kind. If it is a play, novel, art, etc., I have and will spend money to partake in it. I enjoy having new experiences and learning about almost anything, especially with friends, so hopefully I have a few more adventures ahead of me.