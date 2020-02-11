Morgan Greene
School: Davis High School
Grade: 10
Unleashed experience: 1st year
Activities and hobbies: Reading, drawing, playing volleyball, and outdoor activities
Favorite food: My favorite food is buffalo chicken pasta as made by my sister. It reminds me of her and the time that we spent together while making and eating it. This is something that hails back to holidays and family.
I enjoy visual media of any kind. If it is a play, novel, art, etc., I have and will spend money to partake in it. I enjoy having new experiences and learning about almost anything, especially with friends, so hopefully I have a few more adventures ahead of me.