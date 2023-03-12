Preparations for Selah High School’s upcoming musical production of “Cinderella’s Glass Slipper” have been in full swing since last fall. Nearly every day after school, the cast of 15 students has been busy rehearsing scenes, practicing songs and learning choreography.
“This cast is amazing,” said director Karen Jochen. “This cast can act, sing and dance, so they are most definitely a triple threat.”
The play, which tells the classic fairy tale of Cinderella, will be the drama program’s first “normal” production in several years that has not been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The cast members and I are elated to not have to wear masks this year for our performance,” Jochen said. “The cast members practically had to yell last year to be heard by the audience. My actors have so much more freedom to show character emotions through facial expressions.”
By honing their acting skills, the students have breathed life into a collection of iconic characters. Maddie Burkett, a senior in her first year of high school drama, is excited to portray Cinderella.
“I’ve always loved Cinderella,” Burkett said. “When ‘Cinderella’ auditions came around, I said, ‘This is my senior year. I have to be a part of this.’”
While Burkett is new to Selah’s drama program, other students have been participating for a number of years. Senior Jack Swindell joined the drama club as a freshman and has remained involved for four years. In his final high school production, he role is the Majordomo, a palace official.
“Being in drama for four years got me to appreciate what actors go through,” Swindell said. “It helped to pique my interest in acting.
“The character is basically me,” Swindell said. “I’m loud, jovial and bouncy and the character’s loud, jovial and bouncy. I had a very fun time playing him and I saw a lot of myself in him.”
For other students, participating in theater has been a valuable learning experience.
“You get to learn a lot about the human being,” said junior Kade McKee, who plays the prince. “You learn about all the emotions and conditions of it.”
McKee hopes the audience will find his character entertaining.
“My character is really serious a lot of the time,” McKee said. “And then there’s this one specific part of the show that just shocks everyone. I’m not going to spoil that, though.”
The cast members are looking forward to their four mid-March performances.
“We have put so much work into it and it’s definitely paying off,” Burkett said. “It’s going to be a great show.”
Meanwhile, director Jochen encourages everyone to support Selah High School and its young thespians.
“The audience members of our school and community benefit by watching our show because they are seeing live our cast members singing, dancing and acting, which are tough skills to master,” Jochen said. “The show is very uplifting, has a strong moral value, and the audience will leave feeling very inspired.”
• Natalie Keller is a senior at Selah High School.
