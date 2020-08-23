Ah, the Dollar Store. What a wonderful place! Party supplies for days, cute faux flowers, delicious snacks, all for the price of a dollar apiece (and some cents for tax).
I love this place as much as the next person because, really, where else can I get faux swords, canned food and notebooks all for the same price?
But it was only several months ago (how did I miss it before?) that I found the most amazing section.
It all began one afternoon when I had a set agenda in mind: Buy a poster board for a school project, some party supplies and glitter glue. My basket was full already, with streamers, paper plates and those fluffy tissue paper balls you hang from ceilings, as I headed into the school supply section. After deciding on a white poster board, I began my hunt for the glitter glue and, hiding behind a large bin of pool noodles, I came across something unexpected.
Books.
Yes, folks, you heard it right here.
Books. For one dollar (plus tax).
And, no, these aren’t all books that no one would ever want to read.
Hardcovers and paperbacks, books that have been adapted into movies, coloring books for children. It is a beautiful section indeed. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every book I’ve picked up from here. They range from books about war veterans to self-help guides. There’s an eclectic mix of literature there, but the virtue is that there is bound to be a book I will enjoy.
On that first day of discovery, I was so excited that I forgot all about glitter glue, and I bought two books. The next day, I returned for glitter glue. And bought another book.
I purchased an absolutely enrapturing book at the Dollar Store, a hardcover book priced $24.95 on the inside cover, titled “A Marker to Measure Drift” by Alexander Maksik. I only picked it because I liked the way the cover looked, but I am so glad that I decided to grab it on a whim. It follows the story of a Liberian woman living in Greece, grappling with her dark past and going through the motions of life as a homeless woman.
I’ve read murder mysteries, romance novels, even a breathtakingly illustrated nonfiction book called “Thunder & Lightning — Weather Past, Present, Future.” Every book is so vastly different from each other, and there is no apparent order to the sorting of the books.
I think that’s what I love most about this section: It’s a wonderful way to step out of your comfortable reading genres at a low price. I usually stray to the science fiction section, but I’ve found after this that I thoroughly enjoy a good book on romance or nonfiction.
It’s exciting to delve into the bookshelf of the Dollar Store, because you never know what you’ll find! Literary adventure is simply a dollar away!