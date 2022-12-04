The days after Thanksgiving are when holiday traditions return, including the trees, decorations and, perhaps most importantly, the musicals.
The Warehouse Theatre Company masterfully supplied that last part with its recent staging of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical," the first production to come to East Valley High School’s new auditorium.
The play, which opened Nov. 25 and concluded Saturday, Dec. 3, offers the tale of a woman who gets roped into directing her church’s Christmas pageant. Though she is at first unwilling, she soon discovers that some rebellious children need the play to show them their worth.
Though these kids from the Herdman family have a rough outer shell, they truly are just children who, when they may not seem to deserve it, need love all the same. The musical points out the irony in the church abandoning them, but also demonstrates the power of lending a supporting hand when many of the main characters offer them help.
Between skillful acting and singing, the primarily young cast in this WTC show demonstrated their aptitude for performing. At multiple times during the performances, the audience cheered on the musical numbers, which not only demonstrated the amazing vocals the performers had but also offered humor, dancing and heart.
The message of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical" sets the mood for the holidays. The play reminds us that, though it may be challenging to show kindness when others may not seem to want or deserve it, it is the right thing to do.
What an excellent start to the season of giving.
• Rebecca Lommers is a senior at Riverside Christian School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.