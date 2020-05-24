I don’t think I’m alone when I say movie adaptations of video games never work out. 2016’s “Assassin’s Creed” is a recent example of what happens when the naturally open-ended and decision-based experience of a video game is put into a linear form of media.
To give an example, let’s say if someone said: “Hey, dude! You know Risk, right? They made a movie version of it!” Well, you aren’t going to exactly be lining up to see the midnight release of it.
That’s because the fun of Risk is in the choices and decisions the player gets to make. Each game is different by nature. Movies are static, and that’s why video game movies always fail to live up to their video game counterparts.
Normal moviegoers who have no experience with the franchise may be confused by what’s going on, with possible references to characters and events they have never heard of. It’s like reading Harry Potter, having never heard of it, and starting with “Prisoner of Azkaban,” the third book. Sure, you can tell it’s a detailed and deep universe, but you don’t know the first thing about it.
That’s why I have despised every attempt at a video game movie, because they come off as lazy attempts to draw in easy crowds just based on name recognition. It’s flawed logic that just leads to wasted money and a terrible product.
Having said that, it should come as a surprise that “The Witcher,” a Netflix TV show based on a book and video game series, is one of my favorite shows of 2019.
For those of you unaware of the Witcher universe, it takes place on an unnamed continent and focuses on the story of Geralt of Rivia. Geralt is a Witcher, a human who has undergone rigorous training and various mutations to fight monsters. Witchers take contracts around the world and are generally hated due to preconceived notions about non-human races as well as their uncaring and cold attitude.
The eight-episode opening season follows Geralt and his contracts throughout various periods and times, presenting his relationships with other characters such as Jaskier the bard and Yennefer the witch. But the program also follows these characters in their own personal stories and almost serves as an origin story for them. In general, if you enjoy medieval shows, you will enjoy this one.
The casting of this show is one of its strongest points. Yes, I was initially concerned with how the important figure of Geralt would be portrayed. Ask any fan of the Witcher games and you’ll know that Doug Cockle — the voice actor for Geralt in the video game series — is Geralt. His gritty, flat voice is one of the strongest aspects of the game.
With actor Henry Cavill taking on the role for the TV series, I wasn’t sure that it would be the same, or even half as good. But Cavill went above and beyond for his portrayal of Geralt and I love his take on the character.
I enjoy video games, books, and TV shows, but rarely when one is borrowing from the others. Things get messy and what may have happened in one could be completely ignored or retconned into something that disgraces the original.
However, the Netflix adaptation of “The Witcher” is none of these things. If you’re suffering from “Game of Thrones” being over, I suggest you give “The Witcher” a try.