It’s Christmas movie time. Here are some of our favorites:
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)
• From Lucas Cone, West Valley High School, 12th grade:
“I don’t know what to say, but it’s Christmas, and we’re all in misery.”
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is, dare I say it, the greatest Christmas movie of all time. The story follows family man Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase), whose goal is to host a great family Christmas at his home. As the movie goes on, things don’t go according to plan, and Clark’s holiday cheer is pushed to the limit.
Sure, it may not possess the pure charm of a classic like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and it may not contain as many profound themes as “It’s A Wonderful Life” or “A Christmas Carol.” But what “Christmas Vacation” lacks in those areas it makes up for in sheer quotability. It’s so chock-full of memorable lines that I could probably recite the entire thing, scene by scene. That may in part be because I’ve watched it every Christmas since “Gangnam Style” was topping the charts, but that’s beside the point. The whole movie makes me feel nostalgic for a time before I even existed because, when I’m watching, I feel like I’m a part of the family.
“Christmas Vacation” will make you laugh, it might make you cry, but above all else it’ll make you think, “At least my Christmas wasn’t that bad.”
• From Gracie Miller, Eisenhower High School, 12th grade:
In the Miller household, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is a must-watch during the holidays. For as long as I can remember we’ve watched this movie starting on Thanksgiving, and at least twice a week up until Christmas.
We never get tired of it, and we quote it all year. Sometimes if someone calls me Grace instead of Gracie, I reply with: “Grace? She passed away 30 years ago!”
Every situation in this movie defies logic in a way that is so unbelievable that it all somehow works perfectly. The Griswolds are over the top in a way that the audience can laugh with, not at. The movie is wrapped in a purposeful absurdness.
Filled with non-stop hilarious moments, gorgeous cinematography and a heartwarming storyline, “Christmas Vacation” is an iconic film that will stay relevant for many, many years to come.
“Home Alone” (1990)
When it’s time to break out the Christmas movies, “Home Alone” is usually one of the first we watch. With its slapstick humor and numerous subplots, it’s always been a family favorite.
The best part of the movie, however, is the ingenuity of young Kevin McCallister as he foils Harry and Marv, aka “the Wet Bandits.” Because “Home Alone” was a staple movie growing up, I was always amazed at Kevin’s creativity — setting up a living room dance party with a Michael Jordan cutout and mannequins, laying out Matchbox cars, and making his own zip line. His “battle plan” inspired me on the rare occasion that my brothers and I had a planned Nerf gun war.
“Home Alone” continues to be one of my favorite Christmas movies, and I consistently enjoy its flurries of creativity.
— Kate Bethel, Riverside Christian School, 12th grade
“Let It Snow” (2019)
Many people love a simple, heartwarming Christmas movie while curling up next to the fire during the holiday season, while others lean toward a Christmas movie with meaning. One of my favorite Christmas movies of all time has a little of both.
“Let It Snow,” a 2019 Netflix original, has become my go-to holiday film. With a bit of humor and a touch of romance, this Christmas movie has everything you need.
“Let It Snow” originated from the 2008 bestselling novel “Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances” by John Green, Lauren Myracle and Maureen Johnson. The film ties together three intertwined and diverse plot lines that involve the stories of eight high-schoolers during a snowstorm that blows over a small suburban town in Illinois.
One plot line entails a romance between a traditional family girl, played by Isabela Merced, and a rising pop star, played by Shameik Moore. Another brings excitement and drama with a classic love triangle with actors Kieran Shipka and Mitchell Hope. A third plot follows a waitress battling a rocky friendship while trying to make amends with her crush, portrayed wonderfully by Liv Hewson.
For me, this movie achieved everything I was expecting — a series of lighthearted stories laced with sincere messages. I adore the aesthetic of the deep snowy setting in “Let It Snow,” which delivers an appropriately seasonal joy to viewers. If you’re somebody who is looking for a fast-paced and endearing holiday drama, “Let It Snow” will not disappoint.
— Macie Ladd, Selah High School, 10th grade
“Klaus” (2019)
Directed by Sergio Pablos and released on Netflix, the animated story of “Klaus” centers on a young postman named Jesper and a reclusive toy maker named Klaus who spread joy to a dismal, feuding village.
The movie provides a unique Santa Claus story, and I like how it doesn’t center around Klaus. Throughout the film, viewers get to see Jesper’s journey, along with his growth and development as a character. While the animation is done in 2D, the lighting, shading and texturing make it appear almost 3D. The characters’ exaggerated facial expressions and movements add to the overall humor of the movie, and I absolutely love the eye-catching details of the graphics.
I first watched “Klaus” with a few friends over Teleparty, Netflix’s group-watch service. I remember expecting it to be a silly kids’ movie, but I genuinely enjoyed it. “Klaus” creates a humorous feel-good atmosphere, perfect for a bowl of popcorn and a movie night with friends and family.
— Jillian Strother, Riverside Christian School, 10th grade
“Love, Actually” (2003)
In the 2003 Richard Curtis film “Love, Actually,” the theme is “love is all around.” This movie consistently sticks out in my mind as one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time, featuring 10 interwoven stories of love that encompass the good, the bad and the ugly.
Taking place in the weeks leading up to Christmas, the movie is humorous, heartbreaking and at its core a mushy over-the-top series of romances that is perfect for the season.
The movie is filled with all kinds of relationship dynamics. Flirtation, secret longings, first loves, marriages, friendships, family — it’s got it all. Some of these relationships have happy endings, while some are bittersweet. That’s why I like it. Not every story ends happily, but the movie as a whole leaves you with a heartwarming feeling.
— Gracie Miller, Eisenhower High School, 12th grade
“The Polar Express” (2004)
During the holiday season, one of my favorite things to do is to grab a warm cup of hot chocolate, a soft, fuzzy blanket by the fireplace, and watch my favorite Christmas movies.
My all-time favorite Christmas movie is “The Polar Express.” Throughout all of my childhood Christmas memories, I can always remember watching “The Polar Express” while making Christmas cookies with my family. I have grown up alongside this movie and I love not only the songs within it, but also the meaning behind its story. The music in this film creates such a majestic and wonderful feeling full of Christmas joy and helps me feel ready for the coming Christmas season.
From a young age, this production has reminded me about how Christmas is so much more than just a holiday filled with delicious food. It is about so much more, including forgiveness, the gift of giving, and loving one another. “The Polar Express” is a beautiful reminder that during this holiday season, we need to remember what Christmas is all about.
— Lexi Barbee, West Valley High School, 12th grade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.