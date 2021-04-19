What are your thoughts about the return of high school sports this spring?
"Because of the shortened season, not everyone knows what they are doing. There isn't as much time to prepare."
— Trenton Durham, 9th grade, West Valley High School
"The return of spring sports is a good idea because it’s a great opportunity for us to be outside, especially after the year of COVID and being closed down. I’m in tennis this year, and last year was my first year playing that sport. So returning to spring sports was really exciting for me because now I get to play with my team and I get to learn from my amazing coaches."
— Avery Brown, 10th grade, Selah High School
“I’m so excited to be able to compete in track this year. Last year we were just going into our first track meet as the pandemic hit. Sadly, I was not able to experience track the first go-around, but this year I am finally getting an opportunity to work hard and compete."
— Collin Davis, 11th grade, West Valley High School
“I love that sports are returning. It has been a refresher being outside for softball with people you really haven’t been able to connect with for a long time. It’s one of the most relieving feelings knowing we are slowly but surely getting back to normal.”
— Anna Grange, 11th grade, West Valley High School
"I feel like during quarantine without sports I was really bored. For me, sports is one of the most important things I do and, without that, life loses some meaning. So when they brought sports back, I was like, 'I finally have something to do again, I feel like myself!' Which makes sense considering the science behind sports, that it raises your endorphins and helps you be happier. So I think sports could really help lift kids up out of depression, too.”
- Sophia Carrillo, 10th grade, Davis High School