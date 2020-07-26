When I was in elementary school, I was convinced that my teachers lived and breathed teaching and reading and, of course, slept at school. It can be difficult for students, myself included, to imagine that our instructors have a recreational life outside of reading our student essays and grading our tests.
Teachers have been assigning students books, articles, transcripts, even Old English texts to read as long as one can remember. They know the words that swirl around students’ brains, but what they read generally seems to remain a mystery. “What Our Teachers Are Reading” is an attempt to uncover precisely that.
Valerie Barnett
Valerie Barnett, my 11th grade English teacher, reported that she has been reading like crazy this summer. Since she does quite a bit of teacher-related reading during the school year, she usually finds solace in light fiction. This summer break, though, she is enjoying some nonfiction with “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down” by Anne Fadiman.
A technophobe like myself, Barnett has not always been comfortable reading on a screen. (It just isn’t natural!) However, she has been checking out books through the Yakima Valley Libraries on her Kindle, as the local library system is closed to the public due to coronavirus-fighting measures.
Barnett explained “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down” as a “story about a Hmong refugee family from Laos who immigrated to California. Their daughter has a severe form of epilepsy, so it is mainly about cultural misunderstandings in medicine and the clash between spiritual and scientific beliefs, but I also learned a lot about the immense challenges of refugees.
“The author immersed herself in the research, and she builds empathy for each person involved, so you see the conflict from varying points of view.”
Deborah Thompson
My 10th grade English teacher, Deborah Thompson, has been utilizing this allotted time at home to read, but only paperbacks. For this teacher, reading is as much a sensory experience as an intellectual one.
“I want to be able to feel the grain of the paper and hear the beautiful sound of pages turning and even smell the book,” she explained.
Thompson recently finished “The Host” by Stephenie Meyer (author of the “Twilight” series).
She describes the novel this way: It’s about “an alien race that inhabits humans’ bodies, thus they are the hosts. Interestingly, the aliens themselves are very peaceful and cannot understand the violent choices of humans. The humans, of course, do not want to be inhabited by aliens, and so they fight them off when possible.”
She has been thinking of this book in light of the media recently showing an increase in how hard humans will fight movements in order to keep things the way they have long been.
To the teacher-readers out there, or anyone wishing to better influence this chaotic generation of adolescents, Thompson has a recommendation for you: “180 Days, Two Teachers and the Quest to Engage and Empower Adolescents” by Kelly Gallagher and Penny Kittle.
It’s about “two master teachers throughout an entire school year. They are, as the title suggests, attempting to get their students to engage in the classroom and learn to love both reading and writing.”
Thompson said she found it to be an inspiring read. And, of course, we all need a little inspiration nowadays.