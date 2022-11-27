I’ll be honest and slightly embarrassed to admit that I didn’t become a Marvel fan until a little over two years ago. I hadn’t been exposed to its amazing universe until the pandemic hit, and I will never forget the pure exhilaration I felt when I saw the movie “Black Panther” for the first time.
“Black Panther” quickly became a household favorite across America. However, in August 2020, the world was heartbroken by the news that the beloved Black Panther actor, Chadwick Boseman, had passed away due to colon cancer at the age of 43. Overnight, we lost the performer of one of the most prominent heroes we had been introduced to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Mourning fans were deeply saddened by the thought of not being able to see Chadwick in another film and at the potential loss of the “Black Panther” sequel that had been announced before his death. However, director and co-writer Ryan Coogler made the conscious choice to move on with a follow-up, claiming that this is what Boseman would have wanted.
With this news, fans prepared for any announcements on who would take on the role of Black Panther. Would he be recast? If so, by who? Who could replace the man who inspired millions with his career?
The short answer is nobody. The filmmakers decided not to replace Boseman, which meant they would need to find someone else to take on the mantle of the character. Different suggestions were voiced by fans, but one seemed to make the most sense.
Before you continue reading, beware there are spoilers ahead. In one of the movie’s sneak peaks, we got a hint at what character would be continuing the legacy. With scenes that seemed to be centered around Wakanda’s own Princess Shuri (portrayed by Letitia Wright), we see a new suit appear at the end of the trailer for the new “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie.
I won’t go too much into how this might come about. But I think the decision is the best that could have been made. What better way to pass on the legacy than to give it to the next in line, T’Challas own sister? I have a feeling this is exactly what Boseman would have wanted for his on-screen sister.
This would mean that Princess Shuri would not only become somehow even cooler than she was before, but she will also continue to empower young boys, girls, and even adults to be a hero.
There are many things I loved about “Wakanda Forever.” In story, T’Challa didn’t die in a bloody scene. I enjoyed the fact that the screenwriters chose to honor Boseman’s off-screen battle by instead having his character losing his life due to a sickness. Boseman — and T’Challa — died a noble death, and I think we can all agree that it was an emotional one.
At the beginning of the new movie, I expected to hear the traditional Marvel music played in the intro. But, instead, I was taken aback by an extremely powerful moment of silence, with only clips of T’Challa featured in the otherwise familiar Marvel opening graphics as a way for the audience to reflect on the legendary man who brightened millions of lives.
After the conclusion of the movie’s action-packed story, which involves a conflict between the Wakandans and Namor’s undersea dwellers, I waited patiently for the mid-credit scene. I will say the sense of utter shock was very apparent on my face during the scene that continues involving Shuri and Nakia ({span}Lupita Nyong’o){/span}.
I had walked into the theater during the opening night on Nov. 11 with eagerness to see “Wakanda Forever,” wondering if would live up to my expectations. It would be a total lie to say it didn’t. You won’t be disappointed by “Wakanda Forever.”
Chadwick Boseman was not only honored in the sequel; he was the person who held it all together.
