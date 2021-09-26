Wow, I did not expect that ending — partially because I couldn’t quite follow the plot.
“The House on Vesper Sands” by Paraic O’Donnell is a Victorian murder mystery first released in the U.K. in October 2018 and published in the U.S. earlier this year.
This book follows three protagonists who are all involved in the same mystery. Young impoverished girls keep disappearing from workhouses, the streets of London and their own homes. One is found dead with a cryptic message stitched into her skin by her own hand. Supernatural elements are introduced, forcing the characters to question everything. As more connections are discovered along with more victims, the characters spiral ever closer to the shocking truth and, in turn, each other.
Let me preface my thoughts by saying that, bottom line, I thoroughly enjoyed this intricately crafted story and absolutely recommend it. Having finished this book, I can look back and appreciate the interweaving plots, eloquent language, complicated characters and the masterful manipulation of the reader.
However, I found the process of actually reading it to be a bit of a chore.
“The House on Vesper Sands” is written in the dialect of its Victorian England setting. While I respect the choice and commitment of the author, for me this caused more effort to process the dialogue. This distracted me from the plot, resulting in me becoming less immersed in the story due to slang that I was not familiar with and words that I knew more from high school vocabulary lists than from everyday conversation.
On the other hand, this stylistic choice added to the book’s creepy Victorian charm.
My second complaint is with the structure of the book. The narration switches points of view between Gideon Bliss, a young college student posing as a sergeant, and Octavia, a member of the upper class and ahead-of-her-time female reporter. Later, flashbacks to Gideon’s past are introduced. I love this style of narration, but I had a hard time keeping track of whose point of view I was reading. The chapters are only titled with Roman numerals, and there is no pattern behind each switch. It often took me several paragraphs to decipher the current perspective.
The overall pace could be considered slow, but I think this was an intentional choice of the author in order to reflect each character’s experience. Much of the story is spent slowly learning new pieces of information until the end, where things start to rapidly fall into place.
Having read the whole book, being able to reflect on the skilled writing and intricate plot was gratifying. “The House on Vesper Sands” is a book where you never fully comprehend what’s happening as you’re reading, but the reward at the end is well worth the trouble.
