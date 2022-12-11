It’s that time of year when candy makers cash in on the Christmas season. That’s great news for candy lovers, because it means unique Christmas flavors and fun changes to classic favorites.
Here are some classic candies dressed up for Christmas.
• Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups top the list. Reese’s are an extremely popular candy throughout the year. Among Reese’s connoisseurs, it is well known that the ratio of peanut butter and chocolate changes with the Christmas tree-shaped version of the candy.
The classic ridges that surround the standard peanut butter cups are eliminated. The chocolate part of the candy decreases while the peanut butter increases. This creates not only a flavor change, but also a substantial texture change.
You can find these tree-shaped delights individually wrapped and ready to stuff into stockings. Or perhaps your gingerbread house resides in the middle of a Reese’s Christmas tree farm?
• M&M’s date back to 1941 and are a must-have at Christmas. They are available in a variety of flavors, including fudge brownie, espresso and "crunchy raspberry." But one flavor that is only around seasonally is peppermint.
Peppermint M&M’s sport a white and red package and are only available when Christmas comes around, not to be confused with the year-round dark chocolate mint that is more often available.
Many people prefer the peppermint candy over the chocolate mint version. While the chocolate mint relies on sweetness, the peppermint variant is cooling and minty.
You can find regular M&M’s in Christmas packaging that is red, white and green. There is also a candy cane-shaped clear package that is fun to hang on your garland.
• If you’re feeling overloaded with chocolate, change it up with a fruity candy. Nerds, first released in 1983, are a fruity pebble candy that comes in a variety of flavors. The Nerds family has expanded to include a variety of different products, and its exclusive Christmas options don’t disappoint.
You can find Big Chewy Red Nerds in a Rudolph-themed package designed to hang on your stocking. There are also Nerds-flavored candy canes, Frosty Nerds, and even Nerds Christmas Gummy Clusters, which are coated with Nerds on the outside and a chewy gummy inside.
This is truly another great Christmas season for sweets lovers. Hopefully, one of your favorite candies has a Christmas version that you can enjoy.
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School.
