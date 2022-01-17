xxxxx
"Don't Look Up"
“Don’t Look Up,” directed by Adam McKay, is a well executed and timely political satire for the climate-conscious viewer. Firstly, I think that the cast of this movie -- which debuted in theaters in December and became available on Netflix two weeks later -- propelled it to its status as one of the top films of 2021, and surely bumped its audience numbers. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence brilliantly shine on screen and portray their characters perfectly. Backing them up are some familiar names, with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, and Timothée Chalamet in secondary roles.
This film tells an important story of the news cycle in our modern political climate, and does it all using hard-hitting symbolism. Along the way in its tale about a comet approaching Earth, allusions to modern issues and figures are abundant and accurate. The viewer is forced to question the system, and left inspired by the overwhelming urge to, symbolically, “look up.” Overall, for any politically aware viewer with a Netflix subscription, “Don’t Look Up” is the perfect film to kick off the new year.
- Whit Peters, Selah High School, 10th grade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.