On BBC’s official website, Sherlock Holmes is described as “brilliant, aloof, and almost entirely lacking in social graces.” Pair him with Dr. John Watson’s “brave, resourceful, practical” personality, and you get nothing less than an exceptional detective duo.
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as John Watson, “Sherlock” is based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The show originally aired on BBC in the summer of 2010, then on PBS the following October.
Throughout the entirety of the series, viewers get to see an intricate story unfold in 21st century London, where we are introduced to modern versions of Holmes and Watson. Cumberbatch and Freeman embody these characters perfectly, and I absolutely cannot imagine them being portrayed by anyone else. Well-crafted characters, including clients, killers and allies, are introduced along the way. The cast’s on-screen chemistry is evident.
“Sherlock” has a unique take on cinematography, as viewers can actually see some of Sherlock’s observations and thoughts. Words and images flash across the screen, giving you a glimpse into his genius thought process and allowing you to follow along with his deductions.
Often overlooked, the musical scores that play in the background of scenes and during transitions add a lot to the watching experience. These scores can make the viewers feel the emotions depicted in a certain scene, such as intensity, uneasiness, surprise and sadness.
It’s quite addicting. With cliffhangers and plot twists around every corner, this series had me hooked from the beginning, and I didn’t want to stop watching once I had started. Be sure to have a box of tissues on hand, too, because it’s an emotional roller coaster.
There are four seasons and 13 episodes in total, with each installment running about an hour and a half. One of them is a special that takes place in Victorian London.
You can buy or rent “Sherlock” on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, or YouTube.
As Sherlock says, “The game is afoot!”
