Tom Holland takes a new type of role with the film "Cherry," which leaves audiences on the edge of their seats and with their hands covering their eyes.
Taking place over the span of two decades, the film grabs the viewer's attention with its fast-paced excitement and emotional touch. It takes us through the life of a young college student named Cherry (played by Holland) who enrolls into the Army after his girlfriend (played by Ciara Bravo) breaks up with him.
After returning form Iraq, Cherry has a difficult time readjusting and develops PTSD as he struggles to resettle into his old life. Holland’s character develops an opioid addiction that leads him into corners of his psyche from which he can’t return.
Available on Apple TV+, "Cherry" brings movie audiences a new perspective where sympathy, fear, understanding, and emotion keeps you glued to the screen. Directed by the Russo Brothers, famously known for their Marvel films, "Cherry" pushes you to your knees and forces you to come to grips with not just the opioid epidemic in the United States but also with the lack of resources for veterans.
Though filled with violence, tragedy and addiction, this film explores young love and its development over years. Ciara Bravo acts with her full mind and body. The viewer can’t help but feel they are right there next to her.
"Cherry" is a film that paints a realistic and heartbreaking truth about the need for change in American society.
• Eva Saenz is a senior at La Salle High School.