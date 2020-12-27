I don’t think I was the only person to happen upon “Survivor” after it arrived on Netflix last month and am now finding myself hooked on the longtime CBS television series.
I’d always heard about “Survivor” but never had a way to watch it, so I was excited to find it there. Though it’s never been my go-to genre, I think it’s awesome that so many reality TV shows have been added to Netflix lately. I believe some people may be looking to expand their entertainment horizons.
“Survivor” has been a pretty well-known show, but here’s a rundown for the uninitiated: Around 16 or more regular people are split up into groups and must live on an island or in some other form of wilderness for more than a month. While there, they compete in challenges that test their minds, strength and competitiveness for rewards. At the end of each show, a person is voted out of the competition by the others on their own team. The game continues until there is only one survivor. The winner, chosen by by a jury of the most recent contestants who were voted off, receives $1 million.
“Survivor” is an easy watch, but it also involves drama and betrayal.
The only two seasons that have so far entered Netflix (season 20 from 2010 and season 28 from 2014) are long in the past and it wouldn’t be hard to just look up who won. But it really is watching the drama play out that makes it all worth it.
I definitely recommend “Survivor” for anyone who is looking for something different from their usual TV show genre. I especially suggest watching with another person, because one of the most enjoyable parts is talking about your favorite and least favorite contestants and predicting who will be the next to be voted off the show.