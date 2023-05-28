These days, Netflix and I have a bit of a strained relationship. The service has the cinematic prowess to produce absolute wonders like “Shadow & Bone” and “Wednesday” (two of my favorite shows ever) but it is also the unfortunate owners of “Hype House” (which … well ... I could talk about that for a while).
However, Netflix has released two polar opposite series this spring that have maybe, possibly, restored my faith. I’m 95% sure the world would explode if “XO, Kitty” and “The Diplomat” met, but I binged them both at the same time and felt like both the romcom-loving teenage girl and the public policy enthusiast halves of my brain were well fed.
“XO, Kitty” is a romantic dramedy that follows Kitty Song Covey (that's "Kitty as she is known to her friends, or as "Katherine" to everyone else), who somehow convinces her father to let her attend boarding school in Korea. Kitty aims to both better understand her late mother who was also a student at the school, as well as finally get to see in person her long-distance boyfriend of four years.
It would be a dramatic understatement to say that I was excited for this show. I’ve been following showrunner Jenny Han’s novelistic and cinematic universes since I was in the sixth grade. I watched Kitty and her sarcasm way back in Han’s first film, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” which featured Lara Jean, the middle Song Covey sister, at its forefront.
"XO, Kitty" is different from its predecessors – a good different, I think. Kitty herself is significantly more witty and strong-willed than Han’s other protagonists, and the story follows a plot totally unique to anything I’ve seen before.
While I’ll take care not to spoil much, I can say this: "XO, Kitty" is not what I expected. It is better. While I imagined a love story, "XO, Kitty" delivers the feeling of absolute confusion that comes with maturing. It’s filled with making tough decisions, learning to forgive, and finding how to navigate the fuzzy gray sea between what’s right and what’s wrong. I saw myself in Kitty, in the rest of the cast, in its K-pop-filled soundtrack (yeah, I’m that girl), but mostly in its unapologetic love letter to growing up.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, “The Diplomat” delivers biting humor along with a healthy (?) dose of psychological warfare. Sounds like SO much fun, right?
The show follows Keri Russell's character, Kate Wyler (whose full name is also Katherine, which I’m just now noticing), who accidentally just became the American ambassador to the United Kingdom because she’s being scouted for vice president (but she actually doesn’t know that, whoops). Everything is unicorns and rainbows. Except did I mention someone just fired missiles into the side of a British naval ship and nobody knows who did it?
And while Kate is trying to handle damage control and a brand-spanking-new diplomatic position, she’s also trying to divorce her notoriously charming (and unpredictable) fellow ambassador husband. Which doesn’t look good on a brand-spanking new vice presidential prospect. So, yeah.
I’ve figured out that I can’t do anything else while I’m watching this show because I’m too busy trying to decipher what these fictional public officials are thinking. My mom keeps asking me to finish the laundry, but how am I supposed to fold clothes when I’m trying to figure out if the prime minister is purposefully trying to start a war with Iran?
You can stream the first season of both shows on Netflix now. I’ll also add that while the 10 episodes of “XO, Kitty” are TV-14, the eight episodes of “The Diplomat” are much better suited for mature audiences and hve a TV-MA rating.
But here’s the rundown: Watch “XO, Kitty” if you want to reminisce about teenage romance. Watch “The Diplomat” if you want to become invested in international diplomacy. You’ll have tons of fun either way!
• Indiana Hilmes is a junior at Selah High School.
