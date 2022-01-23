“You don’t have to understand life. You just have to live it,” Mrs. Elm consoles Nora in"The Midnight Library." I’ve read about a hundred books during the past year, and this 288-page novel from 2020 by Matt Haig most assuredly made the very top of my list.
"The Midnight Library" follows Nora Seed, a young woman who has lived a life full of misery and regret. After feeling she’s left down everyone in her life, and regretful of how she’s allowed her life to turn out, she finds herself in a place between life and death called the Midnight Library, where she is given the opportunity to fix the regrets of her life.
The Midnight Library is filled with books, each one allowing Nora the possibility of a different lifetime. Mrs. Elm, who is the librarian of the Midnight Library and an old friend, assists Nora in finding her perfect life by diving into each book that erases a regret. Throughout this, Nora learns the important lessons of living life.
The novel is a Good Morning America Club pick, and won the Goodreads best fiction of 2020. Haig writes about themes such as suicide and self harm, but "The Midnight Library" is undoubtedly a book about hope, encouragement, and life. Nora is a relatable character with issues we’d all be able to resonate with and Mrs. Elm’s character perfectly resembles a warm hug.
I’m not one to typically write in my books, but the story and Haig’s writing style was so beautiful I regret not annotating my book until the very end. In 2022 I fully plan on rereading and taking notes the whole time.
I’m unashamed of the tears I shed in my reading of this book, and if anyone were to ask me what my favorite books were, this novel would be one of my first choices. "The Midnight Library" is undoubtedly the perfect book to check out during the new year.
— Mary Mickelson is a junior at Eisenhower High School.
