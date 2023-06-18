The Terraria video game has been out since 2011, and it was about time that I'd gotten hold of it. It’s amazing that the game still receives updates, but now I understand why
When starting the game, the controls at the bottom may seem frightening because there are so many, but Terraria is easy to pick up and learn. At first, the game's attacking zombies and demon eyes may seem super powerful and out of your league. But once you build a humble abode to live in, you are safe because they can't break in and destroy what you build.
During my play, the guide non-playing character would often walk in and out of the underground wooden house I built, taking it as his home. When it was night, he would let in unwelcome guests such as zombies and slimes. But when I crafted a campfire to heal by as well as a little perch to give my character the high ground, the bow and arrows that I built resolved things.
What happens if your character dies in Terraria? Do you lose all the items in your inventory, respawn super far away, or (worst of all) lose your world? Well, no need to worry. When you die in Terraria, you will lose a bit of in-game currency, which isn’t much. Your character will be returned to your spawn point and you keep all of your other inventory.
The game encourages creativity. When unlocking a crafting station, you can build chairs and tables, making your base of operations seem even more homelike. You can even work together with friends on the house of your dreams and your monster slaying.
With the vast and open world of Terraria, there are many ways you can explore. There are oceans and deserts, but you can also delve deeper. If you go into the sky, you can find floating islands with minty-colored grass. But if you can go down, soon you will find caves, mine shafts and eventually the underworld.
There are a lot of fierce monsters, too, including lava slimes, demons and hell bats. There are up to 10 different bosses in each different place you go in Terraria, so the encounters seem endless.
The game can take up to 500 hours to fully complete. It can be found on many consoles, from the Xbox 360 up to the Playstation 5. The cost can vary from $20 to as low as $1, depending on the edition and whether you catch it on sale.
I’m having fun with the game so far and I am sure other game players will, too.
• Carson VanEaton is an incoming junior at East Valley High School.
