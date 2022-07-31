When you find a new favorite author, you want to read everything written by that person. That’s exactly what I’ve been doing with Taylor Jenkins Reid.
I’ve read three of her books in a pretty short amount of time, and all of them have been nothing short of astonishing. Her writing has left an irrevocable impact on me, since each character she writes is so carefully constructed to feel completely real.
Sometimes when I find something I like, I have to let other people know about it, which is what I’m doing here. I am excited to share with you three reviews of books by my new favorite author, Taylor Jenkins Reid.
• “Daisy Jones & The Six” (2020)
This book had me completely invested from the very first page. Reid throws us directly into the 1970s, where we follow the story of Daisy Jones, a beautiful, talented and broken girl who joins a preestablished band known as The Six. She becomes a lead singer alongside Billy Dunne, a man who is balancing his family life with being a rock star.
The novel is written in the style of an interview, meaning it’s entirely dialogue, which makes it a very fast read.
It’s the kind of story that feels so believable that you double-check the “fiction” label on the cover. The characters feel completely human; they’re so flawed, so complex, so real. The book even comes with fully written songs sung by the band, songs that you would just die to really hear.
Full of music, drama, relationships, heartbreaks and happiness, this book is worth the read.
The novel is being adapted into a miniseries on Amazon Prime (which I’m very excited about, if you couldn’t tell), so make sure to look out for that iteration of “Daisy Jones & The Six,” hopefully sometime this year.
• “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” (2018)
If this book was a song, it would be “The Lucky One (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift.
Evelyn Hugo was the girl of Hollywood and was often the subject of many, many headlines. Part of her intrigue is the seven husbands she accumulated. That’s a lot of husbands.
Hugo began her acting career in 1955 and retired in the late 1980s, and until now has stayed far away from journalists.
Our story begins when Hugo reaches out to Monique Grant, a fairly small-time journalist, and offers to give Monique her entire life story. Everything. No secrets, from beginning to end. All seven husbands, every movie, everything.
We get Monique’s perspective of Hugo, who is now in her late 70s, and we get Hugo’s perspective of every major event and relationship in her life, separated by each husband.
The outcome is an enthralling look into life and death and the different types of relationships people have along the way. Each relationship brings a new dynamic — some beautiful, some heartbreaking, and some purely for career gain.
After reading the book’s newspaper articles and encountering its painfully real characters, you’ll be left wondering if Evelyn Hugo was a real actress. That’s how good the writing is. The answer, of course, is no. Evelyn Hugo is a fictional character, just like Daisy Jones.
In March, Netflix announced it will be adapting the book into a film. The release date hasn’t been announced, so be sure to look out for it.
• “One True Loves” (2016)
Unlike the other two books reviewed here, “One True Loves” is not about a celebrity. Instead, we follow small-town girl Emma Blair on a sad journey. Emma marries her high school sweetheart, Jesse, and the two of them have a picture-perfect romance, getting out of their small town and seeing the world together.
That’s all ruined when Jesse goes to Alaska for his job, and tragedy occurs. Emma moves back home to her small town to be with her family. Eventually, Emma finds love with a guy named Sam, with whom she used to be close friends. Sam and Emma get engaged and, not long before the wedding, Emma receives a call that causes her to make the most difficult decision of her life.
Emma’s choice is frustrating, because I knew no matter what, someone was going to get hurt. But my frustration was eased in the conclusion of the book, and it was definitely worth the read. This novel, too, is being adapted into a film that is expected to be released this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.