Spring break reminds us that everyone can use a respite from regular life. Reading can offer that sort of relief, as it lets one escape into new worlds at leisure, whether by reading e-books or physical books or by listening to audiobooks.
Here are three books that can draw you away from real life, just long enough that it feels like a break.
• “The Door to the Lost” (2019)
“The Door to the Lost” by Jaleigh Johnson is a middle-grade fantasy novel set in the world of Talhaven. In that world, magic is the opposite of commonplace, but when children who can perform magic find their way into this world, they are immediately put into danger by the citizens of Talhaven. The kids have no memories of their past and, despite being young, anyone possessing magic is considered suspicious. The novel follows the lives of Rook and Drift as they try to save their world and try to find someplace safe.
This novel is unique compared with other middle-grade books. There are sky ships filled with pirates, a shapeshifter, and a unique plot amid wonderful prose. Despite it being geared toward a younger audience, the novel is easily enjoyable for any lover of fantasy. And, for readers looking for a quick read, it is a standalone book that is also under 300 pages.
• “Cinder” (2013)
This novel by Marissa Meyer is the start of a young adult sci-fi series called “The Lumar Chronicles” that retells famous fairy tales. The first novel tells the story of a cyborg who is looked down upon by others because she is not completely human. She spends her days as a mechanic. However, after fixing the prince’s robot, she finds herself intertwined with the politics the prince deals with, as she realizes there is more to him than she first thought.
Though these books are longer, with an average of 500 pages, the writing makes them compulsively readable. This helps make the series a great binge, while also serving as a nice introduction to the sci-fi genre. The way Meyer writes relationships between the characters flows naturally and will make you fall in love with her writing, along with the unique world-building she provides.
• “Raybearer” (2021)
This book by Jordan Ifueko is the start of a young-adult fantasy duology, perfect for readers who are well-versed in fantasy, whether they are young adults or older. The story follows Tarisai, a girl who becomes a part of the emperor’s council as a revenge plot that her mother set up prior to her birth. Cursed to assassinate the emperor, Tarisai must navigate her place in the council while trying to stop herself from hurting those she loves.
This novel is unlike most young adult fantasies, but still embraces the common tropes readers love. Yet, it is also riddled with twists that keep readers open-mouthed as they enjoy the tale.
• Rebecca Lommers is a senior at Riverside Christian School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.