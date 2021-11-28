‘Red” has been my favorite Taylor Swift album since it was released, and on Nov. 12, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” was released. This re-recording of the 2012 album includes 30 tracks and collaborations with Gary Lightbody, Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton. Nine songs are from the vault; they were written in the “Red” era but didn’t make it onto the original album.
One of my favorites from the vault is “Nothing New,” featuring Bridgers. The two singers’ voices blend beautifully, and the lyrics embody the feeling of fear that comes when love begins to fade.
A track from the updated album that has become one of my favorites is “Ronan (Taylor’s version).” Originally released as a Stand Up to Cancer charity single in 2012, the song is written from the point of view of a mother named Maya Thompson who has lost her son, Ronan, to cancer. Swift used Thompson’s blog material that detailed her son’s diagnosis and battle with cancer to write the lyrics and credited Thompson as a co-writer.
Like many Swifties, I love “All Too Well.” I was ecstatic when Swift announced that she would be releasing a 10-minute version of the track. The extended version of “All Too Well” is a lyrical masterpiece that tells the tragic yet beautiful story of heartbreak and captures the bittersweet feeling of remembering what once was.
The day following the release of the album, Swift released “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which she wrote and directed. Starring Sadie Sink, Dylan O’Brien and Swift, the film carries a feeling of nostalgia and the cinematography is absolutely gorgeous. Sink and O’Brien improvised most of the film’s fight scene, and their authenticity and chemistry make you feel the raw emotion. This short piece is available on YouTube. Full warning, though: The film contains several instances of profanity.
I may be biased, but I think this album is absolutely phenomenal. I’ve had it on loop since its release, and it seems to get better every time I listen to it. Swift took an already amazing piece of art and made it even better. Her matured voice and the subtle changes to the instruments and vocal lines add a new sort of depth to the tracks.
Although I’ve never gone through a breakup or experienced the trauma or tragic heartbreak that comes with losing someone close to you, Swift’s writing feels relatable and real. Through her works, she expresses the emotion vividly and with conviction.
