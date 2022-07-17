In the words of famed “Star Wars” character Obi-Wan Kenobi, “Hello there!” And welcome to my review of Disney’s newest addition to the franchise, a spinoff series aptly titled “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
Released on Disney+ in May and June, the show’s six episodes focus on Kenobi’s adventures in the time between the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy and the original “A New Hope” movie.
The series begins by showing Kenobi’s mundane life as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine, where he is forced to conceal his true identity because of the looming threat of the Inquisitors, a group of Jedi-hunting villains.
His tedious life is interrupted when he is called upon to rescue a young Princess Leia, who has been kidnapped. Along the way, Kenobi evades the Inquisitors and struggles to reconcile his troubled past with former student Anakin Skywalker (a returning Hayden Christensen), aka Darth Vader.
Unfortunately, as the final episode’s end credits rolled, I concluded the series was merely mediocre.
There were, of course, many positives. Ewan McGregor’s acting was one of the show’s strong points. Having done an excellent job playing Kenobi in the prequel trilogy, this performance does not disappoint. For example, in the show’s opening scenes, he very clearly portrays Kenobi as a shell of his former self. Plus, he makes several emotionally charged scenes between Kenobi and Darth Vader all the more compelling by demonstrating Kenobi’s continual anguish over losing Vader to the Dark Side.
Additionally, several other familiar characters make appearances throughout the series, some fan service that I found entertaining.
However, for every positive attribute “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is able to offer, it seemed there was a negative dragging it down.
My key complaint has to do with continuity issues. Much of the show’s plot contradicts the established events that take place in the main “Star Wars” movies. As my dad and I watched the show, we constantly found ourselves hitting pause and discussing why the plot simply did not make sense.
I also found the storyline to be repetitive and unoriginal. It seems that Disney hastily threw together the plot of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” knowing that anything with the “Star Wars” name would be bound to be profitable, regardless of its quality.
At the end of the twin-sunned day, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is still a worthwhile watch as long as you don’t have incredibly high expectations. Ultimately, when it comes to “Star Wars” spinoff shows, I wish Disney would focus on quality over quantity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.