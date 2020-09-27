There’s a lot to love about “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” which in July set a record by spending 61 consecutive days as one of Netflix’s top 10 streamed programs.
The animated fantasy series originally ran on Nickelodeon during 2005-08 and centers on the adventures of a young hero named Aang. The main character has the ability to manipulate the four elements of fire, water, earth and air that coincide with the four nations of Aang’s world. The nations live in harmony with each other until the Fire Nation declares war on the world. Aang, as the Avatar, is responsible to bring balance to the world once again.
This engaging production is revered by critics and fans alike for its storytelling and world-building, and has earned a reputation as one of television’s best animated series. The program’s 61 episodes generated immediate interest from viewers when they were added to Netflix on May 15.
“Avatar: The Last Airbender” actually has a longer history with the streaming service. It was first picked up by Netflix about nine years ago. But Viacom, the rights holder to the series, did not renew its contract with Netflix after 2014, so it was removed, along with “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “South Park” and many other animation classics, a devastating event due to the monopoly that Netflix occupied at the time on streaming services.
A dark age followed, factions split, and the world of instant streaming became a hostile place for consumers. Corporations fought and made services of their own, leaving viewers to pay.
After years of war and unbalance between the networks and production companies, a sliver of hope radiated from above: “Avatar” returned to Netflix in 2019! Viewers cried hallelujah. However, it was removed after only a month, and the depression of fans spiraled deeper. Then, this past May, a warm presence drew puffy eyes to the sky to see that “Avatar” had once again been added to Netflix. Audiences swarmed to binge the show. Balance was restored.
The emotional journey for “Avatar” fans was long, but was it worth it? Does the animated series even stack up to the hype, or has nostalgia blinded us once again?
The answer is: Yes, it the hype is fully deserved! The animation in this program is some of the best in a TV series. The motion is fluid, giving the depictions of “bending” a foot in reality. Also, the effects are nothing short of amazing; for example, the fire is given a lively presence, casting light that grounds it in the world realistically.
Additionally, the care taken with character design creates unique looks for each person, as if they have actually lived in the world that has been created around them. The voice casting further accentuates the emotions of the characters, and the portrayals of character flaws are believable. Although the main characters are fantastical and powerful benders, viewers can connect to their ongoing conflicts and problems, petty or not.
The world the protagonists inhabit is rich with charm, and the thoughtfulness in this world’s creation is plain to see. Each of the four nations has its own culture and style that are influenced by their respective elements. The powers of bending in each nation influence each of the four group’s technology, city architecture, and methods of transportation. Yet, the power of bending comes with racism and war that divide the nations, grounding this world back into reality. These elements build a fully fleshed-out world that is key to the program’s viewing experience.
Although there is much that qualifies “Avatar: The Last Airbender” as the greatest animated series in television history, the program is not without its flaws. Aang has a power that instills him with the skills and knowledge of all the past Avatars for a brief time, and this ability results in multiple occasions of characters being rescued from too easily from seemingly impossible situations.
For example, when Aang’s chi is blocked, he is able to use the ability of this “Avatar state” with little difficulty — including his battle with the storyline’s overarching villain, Ozai, with whom the whole series had built up toward a fight. This is one of a few cases in which there is a story resolution that seems ill explained.
Beyond these flaws, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is a masterpiece. Its flaws don’t overpower its heart, amazing premise and plot.
I recommend “Avatar: The Last Airbender” to anyone with a good imagination or if you simply enjoy something that serves up a good story and plot.