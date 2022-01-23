“Ancient Methods” by Spectacular Diagnostics has a shockingly short runtime for a modern album (only 26 minutes!), yet it is anything but forgettable. The November release of 12 songs is an ear-catching and exotic listen from start to finish.
The album begins with the explosive funky manifesto “Countdown Clock” to set the stage for what is to come. From there the album jumps from ambient blues to barbarous beats to free-form rap and back again within seconds. Despite the outwardly jagged appearance of this album, it flows naturally and smoothly through all the bends and turns within.
Some of the highlight songs for me are “Raw Transmissions,” “A Gesture of Fearlessness” (featuring Billy Woods), “Chickenskin (featuring Elucid)” and “The Prophet.”
“Ancient Methods” is a transcendental and incredible project that, while perhaps lacking in replayability, serves as a shining example of the boundaries that contemporary music can push through expression and iteration.
And all of it can be experienced in the time it takes to eat lunch.
