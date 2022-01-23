I have to confess, before “Sing 2” I had never seen a movie on its opening day. I’m pleased to report that this was a great first experience. There were about five other people in the theater, allowing for impromptu karaoke to the songs I knew, relentless critiques of the costume design and, of course, a lot of whisper-yelling at nail-biting events in the movie.
The previous film, “Sing,” was released in December 2016 and made its way into the hearts of humans young and old. I was 11 when that animated movie came out, and it quickly became a favorite of my family’s. It’s centered on Buster Moon, a quirky middle-aged koala who’s the owner of his late father’s local theater as he desperately creates a high-stakes music show in which normal civilians compete. I can remember Sunday mornings with Matthew McConoghey’s voice projecting through our speakers as Moon. Dancing along with Scarlett Johansson’s punk-rock-hedgehog Ash was another staple of my childhood.
Here’s what you’ve all been wondering about: Does “Sing 2” actually meet the obnoxiously high standard that its predecessor had set for me? And the answer, folks, is a resounding yes!
This movie is joyful, sweet, adventurous, and musical — basically everything that keeps me entertained. It features music we all know and love, from Shawn Mendes to Bono, and there’s certainly a song for everyone that’s fit somewhere into the film.
“Sing 2” holds true to its origins with the characters we all adore, while also upgrading its cast with several more animals who will surely become fan favorites. One of the best things about this series is the characterization. The writing adds depth and imperfections to characters who easily could’ve been bland and regular.
Needless to say, I would definitely recommend “Sing 2” for anyone of any age. Go for the dancing animals, the animation, the Tori Kelly and Pharell Williams duet, I don’t care. But you might find yourself tapping your toe right along.
