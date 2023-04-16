On March 16, Netflix released the eight-episode second season of “Shadow and Bone,” providing a well-executed adaptation of the “Grishaverse” series of fantasy books written by Leigh Bardugo.
The Grishaverse involves all the books across many series written by Bardugo that take place in the same fictional world as “Shadow and Bone,” which was published as the first book of a trilogy in 2012. The first season of the Netflix show is based on that first book, and includes an original plot containing characters from Bardugo’s “Six of Crows” duology.
“Shadow and Bone” takes place in the fictional country of Ravka, home of a group of people with magic called the Grisha. The country is divided by the Shadow Fold, which is a physical manifestation of darkness filled with terrifying monsters called the Volcra. When the story’s main character, Alina Starkov, crosses the Shadow Fold, she discovers she is a sun summoner, which is a rare Grisha who can summon light. Alina is thrust into a new life where it is up to her to save the country and destroy the Fold.
The second season of the Netflix adaptation continues the story and is based on “Ruin and Rising” and “Siege and Storm,” the second and third books in Bardugo’s “Shadow and Bone” trilogy. The new season also includes a plot that is loosely based on “Crooked Kingdom,” the second book in the “Six of Crows” duology.
Over the years, the Grishaverse books have attacted many fans (including me) who have eagerly awaited the Netflix series that began with eight episodes in 2021. The second season satiates the needs of excited fans and has an ending that leaves the audience wanting more. It provides stunning visuals that help the magic of Bardugo’s world come to life. It also introduces many important characters and further explores the backgrounds and relationships of existing characters.
The main flaw I noticed is that the Netflix series tries to include too much. By exploring so many books, there is not enough time to fully explore the content. Relationships that slowly develop over the course of the books happen incredibly quickly in the screen adaptation. Important moments are skipped over for the sake of getting to the end. Additionally, the books explore a religious system that doesn’t get as much emphasis in the show.
Although there are many details I missed, the ones that are included in the Netflix series are incredible. Each of the characters in the Grishaverse is unique and well developed. The show successfully brings their individual personalities to life. It also provides original content to keep the story new and interesting.
The second season of the Netflix series portrays both exciting and heartbreaking moments. The ending leaves a perfect opportunity to continue another season with other Grishaverse series, including the the author’s “Six of Crows” or “King of Scars” duologies, or possibly even completely new and unique stories.
• Annika Richardson is a senior at La Salle High School.
