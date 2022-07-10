"Against the Grain" is an eight-song hip-hop album that was released in May by the Yakima-based rapper known as Young Chap. With its unique electronic orchestration and floating vocals, the album is not just special in origin, but sonically as well.
The album begins purposefully, but not hastily. Straddling the line between hip-hop, pop, and electronic, the collection offers a diverse and enjoyable track list.
The leading track, "SOS," sets the tone for the rest of the album. With lyrics such as "Go straight from the heart / Not talking artichoke," listeners can be prepared to expect lots of wordplay paired with upbeat and catchy melodies.
That's not to say the album doesn't have its more downtempo moments. The song "Rhodes" is a smoother and quieter production, but still retains the hard-rap flow present in all the songs building up to it.
However, on the final song of this collection, this pattern is broken, with a more melodic approach in the introduction to "Abercrombie."
Some of the best songs on the record include, "Pump Fake," "TED LASSO"and "Rhodes."
Young Chap is just starting his career with producer Dane Voldman, so it will be intersting to see what the two local talents come up with next.
"Against the Grain" is available on Amazon.
• Andrew Cabbage is an incoming junior at West Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.