The CBS TV series “Ghosts,” currently in its second season, is a comedy worth watching.
“Ghosts” is about freelance writer Sam Arondekar (played by Rose McIver), and her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a chef, who inherit an enormous mansion and decide to drop everything to live there. Ultimately, they choose to renovate the Woodstone mansion into a bed and breakfast.
But a day after they come to the mansion, Sam falls down a long flight of stairs. Thankfully, she is OK; however, something has changed. Because she was technically dead for three minutes, she now has the ability to see and hear ghosts!
There are many ghosts inhabiting Woodstone, each of whom come from different periods and have different personalities. A few of my favorite ghosts are Thorfinn (a 1,000-year-old Viking who got struck by lighting), Alberta (a singer from the 1920s who was mysteriously murdered), and Flower (a hippie who was mauled by a bear in the 1960s).
All the ghosts who died on the property of Woodstone ultimately end up stuck there for eternity. At first Sam tries to ignore them, but she soon realizes that they are, in fact, real and can be helpful. Now that Sam can communicate with them, the ghosts’ boring and routine existence just got a lot more fun, and Sam’s life does, as well.
I’ve really been loving this series. The ghosts are some of the most enjoyable personalities on TV. I like how there are a lot of characters who each have a unique backstory.
Also, Sam is a great protagonist. She strives to help the ghosts, all while maintaining the bed and breakfast.
The plot follows simple stories that fit well into the half-hour program. This series may be a comedy, but there are also deep, heartwarming and plot-twisting moments in every episode.
“Ghosts” is based on its British predecessor, which started in 2019 on BBC, and follows a similar plot. I hope you will try out this wonderful series. The CBS program airs at 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and can also be viewed on Paramount+ and Apple TV+.
• Maria Jacobson is a senior at Highland High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.