The animated “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is a movie that showcases both anxiety and fears of the future, as well as the benefits of having friends.
If you don’t know who Puss in Boots is, he is a talking cat, similar to Robin Hood. This is the same character who was first spun off from the “Shrek” movie series for his own film in 2011, and Antonio Banderas returns to voice the heroic cat.
As a short and spoiler-free summary about this sequel, Puss in Boots suddenly realizes he is down to the last of his nine lives and decides to take a break from being everyone’s favorite fearless hero. His main villains are rebellious Goldilocks and the Three Bears, pie-loving Big Jack Horner, and the main villain, Death himself, who is terrifyingly scary.
The writing is great and there are some jokes and quotes that are perfectly placed within the story. The animation style is unique and adds to the energetic and playful character of Puss. Further, the colors are fantastic and everything feels magical and brilliant.
I enjoyed the quick-paced and satisfying action sequences, which reminded me of Marvel-level action scenes that are part of “Spider-Man” or “Iron-Man” movies.
Overall, I think DreamWorks Animation has really stepped up its game with this movie. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is a delight for all ages.
• Maria Jacobson is a senior at Highland High School.
