I am a massive fan of Nintendo games, but one I haven’t spent much time in is The Legend of Zelda. My friends recommended I buy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a game released in 2017 that won numerous awards. As a result, I became heavily invested in this massive open-world experience.
So when I heard the announcement during E3 2021 — the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo — of a sequel coming out for this beautiful masterpiece, I knew I had to buy it.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a single-player open-world action experience that was released May 12 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. It has already sold more than 10 million units. With stunning cel-shading graphics that look like an in-depth cartoon, as well as a fantastic soundtrack that never gets old, this game has a lot going for it.
This new game follows Link (the adventure's protagonist), a legendary hero who defends the land of Hyrule from evils. It takes place after the ending of Breath of the Wild, several years after Link has destroyed Calamity Ganon, an evil antagonist.
The story is intriguing, but I'll try not to spoil the details. I absolutely loved it.
This game, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, has given Link six unique and game-changing abilities. Gamers unlock these abilities while playing through the story and get a bit of a tutorial about these new abilities in the many shrines that appear throughout the game.
My favorite ability is known as "Ultrahand," and the name itself is a reference to a toy Nintendo made in 1966. In the game, Ultrahand gives players the ability to merge objects or to move them around. This ability encourages players to creatively solve puzzles. I used Ultrahand ito attach rockets to a platform, sending my character straight into the air in order to paraglide to one of the many floating islands in the sky.
A reoccurring feature in this game that appeared in the last entry is shrines. These are temple-like places that are found all over the map. Shrines contain a learning puzzle with new abilities the game grants your player. One of my favorites is a shrine where you must use the Ultrahand ability to make a paddle to send a falling ball toward a target.
Completing a shrine gives you a "Light of Blessing," a redeemable item that can enhance a player's stats. Players can redeem four to obtain stamina hit points, which are is useful for running and climbing longer and in taking more damage in your goal to defeat Ganon.
But this game isn't all sunshine and rainbows. A new feature in this Zelda adventure is a location known as The Depths. The Depths are pitch black and expand under the entire land of Hyrule, making it hard to see an enemy that is approaching you. This place is also filled with a substance known as Gloom, and touching it will temporarily drop your maximum hit points by one.
The surface isn't always safe, either. An enemy called Gloom Hands can be found in several random locations across the map. At times, when I am exploring Hyrule, I am greeted with a scary set of hands that grab and end up killing my character if I don't act quickly, making this one of the scariest Zelda games I've played.
I believe The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is going to be a huge hit and will likely win awards just like its predecessor. With tons of new features, hundreds of hours of content, and memorable characters, it is definitely a must-play for longtime Zelda fans.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdon is rated Everyone 10+ with content descriptors for fantasy violence and mild suggestive themes, according to the Entertainment Software Ratings Board.
• Carson VanEaton is an incoming junior at East Valley High School.
