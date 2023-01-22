With updates on the horizon, as well as a new Mario Bros. movie scheduled to hit theaters in April, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game on Nintendo Switch has had several reasons to remain popular among gamers since its 2017 release.
Mario Kart is a racing game, with power-ups added for a competitive twist. If you are in last place, you will get better power-ups to send you right up to being close to first place. Nintendo has recently been updating the game, with 16 new tracks to race on and 32 new courses expected to be part of a paid expansion.
I have played this game numerous times at parties and at the homes of friends, and now I have bought the game for myself. So, here's my look at what makes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch better than all of the other Mario Kart games.
First, the game plays in a very smooth manner, with no problems whatsoever. When normally starting all other Mario Kart games, you have to unlock the courses and characters by being really good at the game but, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you don’t have to. The only thing you really have to unlock and progress toward are the vehicle customizations.
This makes the game a lot easier, with no skill required. In previous games, you had to beat various levels of difficulty to unlock characters and different vehicle parts, but you don’t have to worry about that with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. All you really need to do is collect coins to unlock the various “kart combinations." The aim of the game is still to win races but, if you want to try out new karts, all you have to do is collect some coins along your different races.
Every time I play, I promise myself that I will do just one more match, and then I end up doing around 11. I really enjoy having the ability to unlock and try out different parts of the kart when racing, and progressing toward unlocking all of them with coins.
Super Mario on the Switch has many other ways to play but, amazingly, most of them can be played multiplayer anywhere you go. Splitting off the controllers on the sides of the Switch lets you have controllers for two players, allowing you to play Mario Kart on the go in a car, without needing to hook things up to a TV.
In fact, many Mario games for the Switch are like this, with games such as Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, and Super Mario Maker 2, making multiplayer play more accessible. If you don’t have a Switch, Mario is a perfect game to start with when getting one.
Altogether, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is perfect for gamers of all skill levels. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has a suggested retail price of around $49.99, with the in-game booster pass priced at about $24.99. Playing online requires an online subscription, but all of these are worth the price for worlds of fun.
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.