I never would have expected that Nintendo would release another Super Mario movie, especially since the great failure of the live action “Super Mario Bros.” film in 1993. But with other major video games coming out on the big screen, including “Uncharted” and “Sonic the Hedgehog,” it was about time for Nintendo to come out of its Koopa shell.
The teasers for the new movie were absolutely great, with my personal favorite being the Mario Bros. plumbing commercial, which is also featured in the actual film. That commercial uses the same song as the TV series from 1989.
Another great bit of marketing for this movie has been an actual website for Super Mario Bros. Plumbing that is designed to look like a plumbing service website. The site includes a real phone number that people can call or text, plus there are such things as “reviews” about the plumbing company’s service.
The PG-rated film from Universal Studios was created by the Illumination computer animation studio, the company that brought us the films such as “Minions” and “The Secret Life of Pets.” There are a ton of references from NES games, all of which help make this film especially great for Nintendo fans.
The creators didn’t slack off with the actors in this new movie, either. The voice cast includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.
The plot of this movie is well executed. Mario and his brother, Luigi, start a plumbing business in Brooklyn. When they hear there is a giant flood downtown, they believe it’s the perfect heroic act that could jump start their business.
But when they fall down into the sewage system, the brothers find a giant green pipe that sends them flying. They get separated while falling down the pipes, with Luigi ending up in the Dark Lands, a place run by Bowser, the antagonist of the film.
Mario, on the other hand, falls into the peaceful Mushroom Kingdom. Joined by the Princess and Toad, they go on a journey to save the kingdom from Bowser and his army and to rescue Luigi from certain doom.
I absolutely loved this movie. I went to see it with my friends, who dressed up as Luigi and his rival Waluigi. The thought of high school students dressing up for the opening night of a movie made me laugh. My mom also bought me a Mario shirt especially for the movie.
The movie’s Nintendo references made me incredibly happy, with my personal favorite being when I heard the “DK Rap” (from the 1999’s Donkey Kong 64 game) when Donkey Kong enters the scene. I wasn’t alone, either, as the entire theater laughed and seemed awed.
There are moments when the protagonists struggle to save the day, and I wondered if they could ever recover from it. The final battle is crazy, too, which had me at the edge of my seat the entire time.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a fun action comedy that the whole family can enjoy.
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School.
