“There is an entire generation searching for all the right things in all the wrong places.”
This powerful quote spoken by Jonathan Roumie in his portrayal of “hippie preacher” Lonnie Frisbee in the movie “Jesus Revolution” is just as relevant now as it was in the late 1960s.
The two-hour film released in theaters Feb. 24 transports audiences back to the radical hippie era as we follow the life of Greg Laurie, who wrote the book on which the movie is based. We see how the young Laurie searched for his purpose in life through drugs, partying and instant gratification, as many did.
But, as he slowly became consumed by the psychedelic effect of drugs, Laurie found himself in the middle of a horrific life-threatening situation. He then realized the truth that he had been seeking all along: that only through Jesus Christ could he find his purpose, truly feel alive and ultimately be saved.
Laurie wasn’t the only one to arrive at this realization. The movie depicts how hundreds of Americans throughout the country came to the same conclusion and traveled to Pirates Cove in Newport Beach, Calif., to be baptized and born again in Christ, igniting a movement that became known as the Jesus Revolution.
This sounds like a fairy tale story of faith. However, it is a buried part of American history. This emotional and heartfelt film highlights an important part of history that isn’t taught about in schools.
From the authentically fierce acting to the beautifully composed worship songs, this movie is filled with highly relatable content that brought me to tears, time and time again.
As a young Christian with no previous knowledge of the Jesus Revolution movement, I was in awe throughout this movie. Watching how the film portrayed hundreds of people stepping into the unknown and starting their journey of faith together was beyond inspiring. Every one of them had a different background. Some were addicts. Some were terminally ill. Others had lost hope.
Yet by taking a leap of faith, they found a true support system, their savior and a place where they belonged.
If you are looking for a movie that offers a striking message, phenomenal acting and an impressive soundtrack, I recommend you dive into “Jesus Revolution.” Trust me, you will not be disappointed!
• Lexi Barbee is a senior at West Valley High School.
