I have this thing where I love books with no plot.
Now, that is a bit of a hyperbole. I don’t mean zero plot. I mean a book where the reason you keep reading isn’t to find out what happens next, but it’s because you love the characters and you want to see their development.
I'd put "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchet into that category. It’s been months since I finished this 352-page book, and I’d have a hard time describing the exact contents of it. But there are other things I remember so vividly.
Patchet’s descriptions in this 2019 book are such that I can still close my eyes and see the imposing estate she details. I remember the layout, the decor, and the feelings the characters had about the different rooms.
Patchet has an uncanny way of making her characters transcend into the realm of reality. Oftentimes, fictional characters are written to serve a purpose; they have to go on a quest, they are the love interest, they are the antagonist, or else they are the protagonist.
In "The Dutch House," we watch as over decades the characters live their lives and their motivations and actions change and shift, just as real people’s do. There is no one character that you can find entirely faultless, and there is none you can fully hate, because Patchet gives them all such attention in crafting their individual stories. Even a character who could easily fall into cliches and tropes, such as a hated stepmother, is multidimensional.
As for the actual content of "The Dutch House," the book is narrated by Danny, whose father buys a mansion shortly after the end of World War II and moves in with his wife and two children. Those two children, Danny and Maeve are at the center of this novel, which examines how childhood experiences and relationships can affect one's life (as well as the life of the next generation) over the five decades that we follow their stories.
The themes this book tackles, such as abandonment, wealth, mortality, and love, are especially well served by the novel's incredibly long timeline, allowing the reader to more fully understand the depth of these topics.
• Anabelle Kollman is a senior at Eisenhower High School.
