Over the years, my dad has introduced me to an array of different movie franchises. From “Star Wars” to “Back to the Future,” I’ve always enjoyed watching movies with him that he enjoyed in his childhood.
That includes the Indiana Jones movies, which follow the adventures of the famed archaeologist played by Harrison Ford. Having enjoyed all four of the previous movies, I was very excited when I learned that a fifth installment, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” would be released this summer.
I was not disappointed. Although this movie is not flawless, I thought it is overall quite good.
“The Dial of Destiny” takes place primarily in 1969 and features a now-70-year-old Indiana Jones, played by the now-81-year-old Ford. Initially, Jones’ life is a far cry from his adventurous younger days. There are problems in in personal life and he is on the brink of retirement from his job as an archaeology professor.
Jones’ life takes a sharp twist when his estranged goddaughter, Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, shows up and they embark on a quest to find the second half of Archimedes’ Dial, an ancient mechanism with the supposed power to allow users to travel through time. Along the way, Jones and his goddaughter are thwarted by an ex-Nazi who wants to use the dial to change the outcome of World War II.
One of the main things I enjoyed about “The Dial of Destiny” is its intriguing premise. The concept of time travel has not yet been explored in the “Indiana Jones” franchise, and I was glad to see the filmmakers taking the plot in a unique direction. However, I felt that the ex-Nazi’s evil intentions with the dial could have been introduced much sooner in order to more effectively raise the stakes.
Another enjoyable aspect of the movie is its flashback sequences. The movie includes two scenes that take place decades earlier and feature a middle-aged Jones. I knew that de-aging technology was used to create this younger likeness of the iconic character, and the result is convincing. While the de-aged Jones could have very easily been distracting, I did not feel that it detracts from the film at all.
On an additional positive note, the movie featured several characters from the previous films, which I appreciated as a longtime fan of the franchise.
With that being said, I do feel the movie’s climax falls flat. Without elaborating further and providing spoilers, I will say that Jones’ actions at the end of the movie seem out of character and the resolution is, ultimately, anticlimactic.
There are also times throughout the film when it seems as if Helena is the main character, not Jones. On occasion, it seems like Jones is just along for the ride, rather than taking a lead role in the plot.
However, these flaws did not ruin the movie for me. I still enjoyed seeing Ford reprise his iconic role and watching the character take on yet another adventure, even in his older years.
Overall, “The Dial of Destiny” effectively captured the action-packed, adventurous, and mysterious spirit for which all the Indiana Jones movies are known.
• Natalie Keller is a 2023 graduate of Selah High School.
