I have always enjoyed the major updates to Fortnite, which is one of the most popular online multiplayer third-person shooter games in the world. The modern fantasy game involves competing online with other players in a fight to be the last person remaining.
Fortnite periodically updates its online play with new "seasons" that involve changes to the game's entire map, available weapons, and other game elements. Each of those seasons are also divided into four chapters, with smaller updates to the maps and other game lore.
Fortnite hasn’t always made the best decisions with those updates, and last season seemed bland. But Fortnite's Chapter 4, Season 2, is far from dull. The new season, released in March, is mind-blowing.
Fortnite's creators seem to have a sense of when players are in need of a change to the game's interactive maps and points of interest. The map serves as the playing field and is important because players need to know where their location is in relation to the shrinking safe zone, which can protect a player's character from taking damage. Places and locations are marked on this map, and each location has different buildings with chances to obtain different weapons and chests.
So enter Chapter 4, Season 2, which is referred to as Fortnite Mega. Fortnite Mega is a futuristic Japanese-themed season, with motorbikes, cherry trees, cars that drift, bamboo, pagodas, katanas (which are called Kinetic Blades in the game) and much more.
Gamers can also compete as different characters — known as "skins" — including Spider-Man, Batman and Darth Vader. Those skins are just cosmetics to make your character look cool; they provide no competitive advantage whatsoever.
Every player in the game can fortify their character's health with a shield to protect against damage. Players should grab some of the returning Slurp Juice — a feature that was last part of the game in 2019 — to build back their dwindling health when taking damage during a fight.
Every weapon in the game delivers a different level of damage, depending on the weapon's rarity. The power of those weapons is determined by their colors, with the most common and least powerful being the ones that are gray. Current weapon colors advance through green, blue, purple, orange and (the rarest and most powerful) yellow.
One useful weapon is the Kinetic Blade, which can move you around the island by launching you in any direction you aim. This is helpful for avoiding the game's hazardous storm, which can injure your character.
Also, try your best to destroy the game's bosses, which are the non-playable characters that are meant to hurt you. These bosses can be found at three significant places. When you kill a boss, they drop a keycard that can be used to open vaults with tons of weapons and neat items.
Additionally, the bosses use the new Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle. When bosses are eliminated, they drop this weapon, and your character can then pick it up for your use. The Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle is very useful in medium- and long-range combat. So I don’t recommend using it in close range.
Within the vaults that you open with the keycard you can find the Havoc Pump Shotgun. This weapon is fatal to any other player's character when you hit a headshot.
The Fortnite update also includes four newly named locations that your character can drop into. Steamy Springs is a nice and calm town of simple Japanese-styled housing and cherry trees. It also includes geysers, which can launch you into the air to help you traverse the island.
Next is Kenjutsu Crossing, which is a nice place to stop to find the Kinetic Blade on a katana stand. This is perfect for the start of the game in case any competition sends you back to the lobby (the menu that is displayed when your character dies in-game).
Knotty Nets is another beautiful place to start, with unique housing alongside an island. Knotty Nets is a place to get some fishing done in hopes of obtaining high-tier loot.
My favorite location is Mega City. Mega City has a boss who is surprisingly easy to knock out and drops a keycard for a vault containing really good loot. Mega City has huge, sprawling skyscrapers, with tons of loot to be found within all of these structures. Mega City is also a huge landing spot for enemy players, so be warned.
Fortnite, which is rated T for Teen, is a free-to-play game. While there are in-game purchasable cosmetics available, they offer no advantage. I don’t recommend buying cosmetics, unless you are a player who wants to show off to others.
This season of Fortnite has started strong, and I cannot wait to see what is added along the road before the current update ends June 2.
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School.
