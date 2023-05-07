If you are an artist — or someone who wants a good time watching some hilarious videos — then I have the perfect video podcast for you. It's called "Drawfee," a title that is derived from the words "draw" and "coffee."
"Drawfee" is one of the most creative podcasts on YouTube. It was created by Caldwell Tanner and Nathan Yaffe, and involves a hosting team of four artists who each have their own individual art styles. Yaffe shares hosting duties with Jacob Andrews, Karina Farek and Julia Lepetit, but they also have guests occasionally.
The "Drawfee" hosts love doing art challenges, so they pick a very weird and specific prompt and go with it. Some example prompts have included “Artists redesign the Looney Tunes,” “Drawing new endings to Garfield comics” and “We turned our spam emails into art.” The hosts use their wit, artistic abilities and innovative prompts to create an entertaining atmosphere.
I would describe "Drawfee" as a combination of chaotic and quirky. At one moment, someone could be drawing a normal Disney character. The next, the host could be drawing Lovecraftian nightmares. (Yes, that was a real prompt.)
Most episodes of "Drawfee" are about 30 to 60 minutes long. They are worth the watch, and I get a kick out of the wacky but highly-skilled art.
Give "Drawfee" a visit on YouTube the next time you are in the mood for a silly time.
• Maria Jacobson is a senior at Highland High School.
