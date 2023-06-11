“But a mermaid has no tears, and therefore she suffers so much more.”
— Hans Christian Andersen, author of “The Little Mermaid,” published in 1837
This opening line sets the tone for the new live-action remake of the classic Disney animated film while also paying homage to its origin.
Throughout my childhood, I admired the fairy tales and dreams that followed the Disney princesses, Ariel included.
As I have grown into a young woman, I have recognized the true story of this underwater princess, and it is not just about finding love. It is the story of a girl feeling trapped and looking for a new adventure outside her family’s expectations.
Prior to walking into the theater, I had heard three critiques of the new rendition of “The Little Mermaid.” So, here are those three critiques and just how wrong they were.
1. Halle Bailey as Ariel
Leading up to the release of the movie, several opinions were expressed about the casting of Halle Bailey as the mermaid, Ariel. Many critics were upset by the casting of a Black woman for the role.
Even before walking into the theater, I knew this would not impact Bailey’s portrayal of the red-headed mermaid. Bailey’s voice is truly the sound of a siren and could lure audiences from near and far.
Watching her in the film, Bailey’s performance was that of a princess. This role has shown millions of little girls around the world that a Disney princess can look like them.
This representation is important for young audiences. Halle Bailey deserves nothing but praise for her singing and acting.
2. Lack of color
Surprisingly, some complained that the film lacked color and did not live up to the animated version. As I sat watching the film, I could not believe these reviews. While there were times of darker lighting or color, the film is an explosion of tints and hues. The bright colors of the coral, the vibrancy of Ursula’s tentacle suckers, and the array of colors of costumes for the islanders are utterly alluring.
Another complaint has been the muted tone of Ariel’s red hair. However, there are no complaints here. It is refreshing to see a more natural look and the authenticity of Bailey’s locks.
All in all, color and shade play a role in the emotions of the viewer. Any dark scenes are meant to be dark and portray sadness or danger.
3. Computer-generated imagery
Apart from Ariel, there are three important characters in “The Little Mermaid”: Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle. When advertisements and trailers were released for the 2023 film, there was an uproar about the computer-generated depictions of the three sidekicks. The crab, tropical fish, and seabird garnered some dislike for not having a true-to-animation appearance of their earlier Disney versions.
While it takes some getting used to, Sebastian and Flounder’s CGI is much more realistic for the Caribbean. Scuttle was originally a seagull in the animated version but is changed to a gannet in order to portray scenes underwater. The change in the bird was enhanced by the hilarious casting of Awkwafina for Scuttle’s voice.
Despite the critiques, Disney’s live action “The Little Mermaid” is definitely worth viewing. The amazing cast, vibrant colors and sidekicks make this version a stunning retelling of the classic.
While a mermaid may suffer more with no tears, no one will suffer from this breathtaking film.
• Abi Longbottom is a 2023 graduate of Naches Valley High School.
