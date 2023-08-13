The United Kingdom isn’t the only place to get a really good plate of fish and chips. As my family and I discovered, you can also find them at Gold Creek Station Restaurant on State Route 410 in Chinook Pass.
In the Cascades, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Naches, this restaurant has gorgeous views of the great outdoors. With indoor and outdoor seating areas, you can enjoy your food with a stunning view. As a plus, it’s close to Bumping Lake, which makes it a perfect summer trip.
My family visits often and, each time, we go the item listed on the menu as “World Famous Fish & Chips.” The fish and chips are available in servings from two to five pieces that range from $14 to $26.
The restaurant is open five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, restaurant staff member Devin Johnson told me when I stopped there last fall that the employees will continue to serve people who are still eating after the normal closing time.
From my experiences, the friendly and welcoming staff, gorgeous scenery and delicious food all make it absolutely necessary to visit Gold Creek Station for those “World Famous Fish & Chips” the next time you’re thinking of heading up to the mountains. The restaurant is at 18431 State Route 410.
• Maham Khan is an incoming junior enrolled in the West Valley School District’s West Valley Virtual Academy.
